PM Modi condoles demise of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's eldest son

Ashish Yechury, the eldest son of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, passed away earlier today due to Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences to the Yechury family on the 'tragic and untimely demise' of their older son.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences to the Yechury family, whose older son Ashish died of Covid-19 earlier today. Ashish Yechury was aged 34. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences on the "tragic and untimely demise" of the older son of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

"Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the death of Ashish Yechury.

"Dear Com. @SitaramYechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time," tweeted Kerala CM.

The older son of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury - Ashish Yechury passed away earlier today due to Covid-19.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury tweeted.

This comes amid the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that is being witnessed across the country.

Over 3 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,104 new deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

