PM Modi condoles demise of Mauritius' ex-prime minister Anerood Jugnauth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Anerood Jugnauth, the former president and prime minister of Mauritius. Jugnauth died at the age of 91 on Thursday.

“Padma Vibhushan Sir Anerood Jugnauth, a tall leader & statesman, was the architect of modern Mauritius. A proud Pravasi Bharatiya, he helped forge the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy. Condolences to his family & the people of Mauritius. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also condoled the demise of Jugnauth. "Deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, former President & Prime Minister of Mauritius. A towering leader and a special friend of India. Still recall his warmth and graciousness the last time I called on him," tweeted Jaishankar. "Deepest condolences to the Jugnauth family and the people of Mauritius. Om Shanti," Jaishankar added.

Jugnauth was Mauritius' longest-serving prime minister and held the post for more than 18 years. Jugnauth held the post of prime minister between 1982 and 1995, then again between 2000 and 2003, and later between 2014 and 2017. His son, Pravind Jugnauth, took over the post and is the current prime minister of Mauritius.

Jugnauth also served as the president of Mauritius from 2003-2012. He was considered the father of the Mauritian economic miracle of the 1980s.

