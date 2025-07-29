Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
PM Modi condoles economist Meghnad Desai's death, hails his role in growing India-UK ties

PTI |
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 10:52 pm IST

Meghnad Desai, who was a member of the UK's House of Lords, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Indian-origin writer and economist Meghnad Desai, and lauded his role in deepening India-UK ties.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji," PM Modi said in a tweet.(X/@narendramodi)
"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji," PM Modi said in a tweet.(X/@narendramodi)

Desai, who was a member of the UK's House of Lords, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture."

"He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

In 2020, Desai had resigned as a member of the UK's Labour Party over its failure to effectively tackle antisemitic racism within its ranks.

