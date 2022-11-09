PM Modi congratulates CJI Chandrachud: ‘Wish him a fruitful tenure ahead'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Justice DY Chandrachud for being sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Taking to Twitter, Modi wished the new CJI a fruitful tenure ahead.

“Congratulations to Dr Justice DY Chandrachud on being sworn in as India’s Chief Justice. Wishing him a fruitful tenure ahead,” Modi tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the new CJI. "I extend my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud ji on assuming the office of the Chief Justice of India. May he successfully uphold the cause of law and justice in our society in the times to come," Kejriwal tweeted.

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the CJI at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to him.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Union home minister Amit Shah and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others were present on the occasion.

After taking the oath, CJI Chandrachud paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Supreme Court, and said "to serve the nation is my priority. We'll protect all the citizens of India, be it in terms of technology or registry reforms, or judicial reforms," news agency ANI reported.

CJI Chandrachud replaced Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

CJI Chandrachud will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. His father, Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th CJI from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

