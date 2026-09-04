PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Meloni on becoming Italy’s longest-serving PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history, describing the milestone as a reflection of the trust and confidence she has among Italian people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (DPR PMO)

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In a post on X, the PM said, “Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history."

He added that the milestone is a “reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people” in her leadership.

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Modi hails Meloni's friendship

{{^usCountry}} Modi also highlighted Meloni’s contribution to strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership, saying he looked forward to continuing close cooperation between the two countries and working towards a prosperous future for their people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi also highlighted Meloni’s contribution to strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership, saying he looked forward to continuing close cooperation between the two countries and working towards a prosperous future for their people. {{/usCountry}}

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“Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries,” the PM said.

In his post PM described Meloni as a friend and wished her continued success in the years ahead.

“My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead,” Modi said.