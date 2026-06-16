PM Modi, Meloni share laugh, discuss ‘Instagram’, days after viral ‘Melodi’ post gets 13M likes | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, crossed paths again on Tuesday at the G7 summit in France, after the two leaders met in May where Modi gifted Meloni a pack of Melody toffees. Track the G7 summit live here Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (PMO/Giorgia Meloni/X) In Evian, before lining up for the standard group photo with other global heavyweights, including US President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron, Modi and Meloni greeted each other and shook hands. A video from the event shows the two leaders briefly interacting. “Glad to see you again,” Meloni was heard telling Modi. Modi appeared to mumble something in response. The interpreter accompanying PM Modi then mentioned "Instagram," which sparked a warm reaction from Meloni. It was not immediately clear in what context the two leaders were discussing the social media platform.

The “Melodi” phrase was coined after the Italian PM posted a video of the two of them with the caption, “Hello from the Melodi team,” in 2024. The Melody moment The “Instagram” comment could likely be a nod to Meloni's May 20 post during Modi's visit to Rome, where he handed her the pack of Melody toffees. In the video, the Italian PM said, “PM Modi brought us a gift. It is Melody,” while holding the pack of chocolates. “Thank you for the gift,” she wrote as caption. The two were seen laughing the entire time. The single post has racked up over 13 million likes.

The sweet gesture actually kicked off a diplomatic push during the final legs of Modi's five-nation tour, which also spanned the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. Bilateral trade between India and Italy reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment in India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. PM Modi at G7 summit in France Modi's schedule at the two-day summit in Evian is packed. On social media, the PM shared a series of photos alongside leaders like British PM Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “With fellow leaders at the G7 Summit in Evian,” he wrote. “We will keep working together to advance prosperity, sustainability and human well-being.”