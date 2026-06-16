G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Ukraine, Iran wars on agenda as world leaders gather in France

Who is attending?

France holds the rotating presidency of the G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

The leaders of the G7 nations - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will be attending.

Furthermore, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa , President of the European Council, will represent the European Union at the summit.

Along with the G7 nations, French President Emmanuel Macron has also invited several heads of state from non-G7 countries. These include -

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung

Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto

"These partner countries have been actively contributing to the Summit’s preparatory discussions since the beginning of the year," reads a statement from the French presidency.

What's on agenda?

As per the official website for the French Presidency of the G7 Summit 2026, the key goals for this year's summit are -