PM Modi congratulates new Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

Congratulating Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese for his party's victory in the country's federal election, which makes him Australia's prime minister-elect, PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday he was looking forward to working towards further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two allies.

“Congratulations @AlboMP for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and your election as the Prime Minister! I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The first meeting between the two leaders will take place on May 24 in Tokyo, Japan, during the upcoming summit of the Quad group of nations; the block has four member states: Australia, Japan, India and the United States.

In June 2020, prime minister Modi, and his then Australian counterpart, the outgoing PM of Australia, Scott Morrison, elevated the 2009 Bilateral Strategic Partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

Meanwhile, Albanese, 59, is ‘no stranger to India,’ as Barry O'Farrell, Australia's high commissioner in New Delhi, said on Twitter after the Australian Labor Party's (ALP) victory. Farrell wrote that the ALP leader visited India as a backpacker in 1991 and, in 2018, led a parliamentary delegation to the country.

Australia’s Prime Minister-elect @AlboMP is no stranger to India having travelled the country as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018. During the campaign he committed to deepen 🇮🇳🇦🇺 economic, strategic and people-to-people links. #democracy #dosti — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) May 21, 2022

The ALP will form its first government in Australia for the first time in nearly a decade. Albanese will be the first premier from the party since September 2013, when Kevin Rudd's second term came to an end after just 84 days.

