PM Modi congratulates Shinde, Fadnavis on becoming Maharashtra CM, deputy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis – Maharashtra's chief minister and deputy chief minister – moments after the two leaders took oath for their respective posts, ousting the Uddhav Thackeray leadership in about a month-long political drama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights,” the Prime Minister tweeted for the Shiv Sena leader, who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's camp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, the PM said that he is ‘an inspiration’ for every party worker.

“Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory,” PM Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fadnavis, who held the Maharashtra chief minister post until 2.5 years back, had initially said that he would not be a part of the government but support Shinde's faction that prepares to stake claim. However, on the central leadership's request, the BJP leader accepted the deputy chief minister post and was sworn-in alongside Sena's Eknath Shinde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON