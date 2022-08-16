PM Modi dials Macron, discusses France's wildfires, global food security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday and conveyed India’s solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires. Both leaders also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security, Modi said.

“Spoke to my friend President @EmmanuelMacron today. Conveyed India’s solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires. We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership, and other issues of global and regional significance,” Modi tweeted.

“President @EmmanuelMacron and I also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security,” Modi added.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation,” it stated.

France has been battling a "monster" wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes. Wildfires in Europe this summer have broken out as heat waves bake the continent and renew the focus on climate change.

Earlier in the day, Macron underlined to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky his concerns over risks to the country's nuclear facilities, during a phone call between the two leaders, said the French presidency.

Attention has focused in recent days on shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. Both sides have blamed each other for risks to Europe's largest nuclear facility, which Russia has seized although Ukrainian technicians operate it.

