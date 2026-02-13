PM Modi dials Tarique Rahman after BNP's Bangladesh win, reaffirms commitment to peace

"Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the two neighbours with “deep-rooted historical and cultural ties”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman on his victory in the Bangladesh elections.

"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," PM added.

What are the results of the Bangladesh elections? PM Modi's congratulatory wishes comes as the BNP, under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, has secured a decisive mandate in the 13th National Parliament election.

Out of the 297 seats announced, the BNP and its allies secured 212 seats.

The 11-party electoral alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secured 77 seats, Islami Andolan Bangladesh won one seat, and independent candidates obtained seven, according to Prothom Alo.

Party-wise figures showed that BNP winning 209 seats on its own.

Jamaat-e-Islami obtained 68 seats, Jatiya Nagorik Party six, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis two, Khelafat Majlis one, Bangladesh Jatiya Party-BJP one, Gana Sanghati Andolon one, and Gana Adhikar Parishad one seat, Prothom Alo stated.

India on Bangladesh elections India on Thursday said it will wait for the outcome of the elections in Bangladesh.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The election is going on in Bangladesh. We should wait for the outcome of the elections to see as to what sort of mandate has come...and thereafter, we will look at issues that are there. On the election per se, you know what our position has been. We stand for a free, fair, inclusive and credible elections in Bangladesh.”