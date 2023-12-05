PM Modi's dig at 'anti-BJP forces' after Congress defeat: ‘Many more meltdowns ahead’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at the “anti-BJP forces” on Tuesday after Congress's dismal performance in the Hindi heartland states in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Reacting to a television news clip, Prime Minister Modi, in a social media post, said, “May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance”.

He, however, warned about their alleged “divisive agenda”, saying “an old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily.”

“Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead,” PM Modi added.

In the clip, the news anchor was commenting on the supposed meltdown of unnamed “anti-BJP forces” following Congress's loss in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the three Hindi heartland states that went to the polls in November. Telangana came as the only solace for Congress where the grand old party snatched power from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by K Chandrashekhar Rao.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the opposition not to vent its frustration over the assembly polls defeat inside Parliament and move forward leaving behind "negativity", saying that may change the people's perspective towards them.

"The country has rejected negativity. We always have dialogue with opposition friends at the start of session, we always seek cooperation of everyone. This time also all such processes have been completed," he said.

Modi urged all members to come well-prepared and hold thorough discussions on bills so that good suggestions come to the fore.

"If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for friends in opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them," he said.

"They are in the opposition but still I am giving them good advice," Modi added.

