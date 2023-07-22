PM Modi distributes 70,000 appointment letters in Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits and virtually addressed the appointees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter Photo)

The Rozgar Mela was organised at 44 locations across the country.

The recruitments are taking place with the support of central government departments as well as state governments and Union Territories. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be appointed to various ministries and departments.

Addressing the appointees, PM Modi said, “During the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, when the country is working on the path of development, it is a great honour to get the opportunity to work as a government employee. The people of this country have taken the resolution to make India a developed country.”

The PM further congratulated the recruits and their families on this momentous occasion.

On India’s growing banking sector, PM said, “Today India is one of the countries where the banking sector is considered to be the strongest but this was not the situation nine years ago... Our banking sector has seen massive destruction during the previous govt.”

Taking a dig at the previous government, Modi said that during their rule, the banking sector witnessed massive destruction.

“Now, we are able to make digital transactions but nine years ago, phone banking was not for 1.4 billion people. People who were close to a ‘specific’ family used to call banks and provided them loans worth thousands of crores and these loans were never repaid. This ‘phone banking scam’ was one of the biggest scams during the previous government regime,” Modi told appointees.

He further emphasised that the next 25 years are going to be crucial for India as the country will be in the world’s top three economies indicating the increase in employment opportunities and per capita income of the citizens.

He said that in the last nine years, India has become the 5th largest economy from being the 10th largest economy.

The selected appointees will be given a chance to enhance their skills through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. This platform offers access to over 580 e-learning courses, accessible from anywhere.

Last year, PM Modi launched the first phase of Rozgar Mela, initiating the campaign of providing 10 lakh government jobs.