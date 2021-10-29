Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi, Draghi hold talks on 'diversifying' India-Italy ties on sidelines of G20 Summit

PM Modi was received by Draghi as he arrived at Palazzo Chigi, the official residence of the Italian Prime Minister, for their first in-person meeting.
Both leaders inspected the guard of honour before proceeding for delegation-level talks.(Twitter / @MEAIndia)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 11:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held extensive delegation-level talks with his Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi, on diversifying India-Italy ties. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders reviewed the five-year action plan of “bilateral partnership and reiterated the commitment to further expanding trade and investment linkages.”

“Also resolved to cooperate for accelerating clean energy transition to fight climate change,” MEA spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi was received by Draghi as he arrived at Palazzo Chigi, the official residence of the Italian Prime Minister, for their first in-person meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Both leaders inspected the guard of honour before proceeding for delegation-level talks.

Earlier today, PM Modi's official engagements began with a "productive interaction" with European Council president Charles Michel and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet, according to the prime minister's office.

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that in all meetings, the main issues of discussion were related to G20 Summit. He added that issues of climate change and matters of regional and global interests, including the situation in Afghanistan, were discussed in those meetings.

During his visit, PM Modi also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

He is scheduled to visit the Vatican City to call on Pope Francis.

After attending the all-important G20 Summit, PM Modi will fly to Glasgow to participate in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled 'World Leaders' Summit' (WLS).

