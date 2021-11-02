Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi extends greetings on 'special occasion' of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is an auspicious festival that marks the beginning of the five-day-long festivities of Diwali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Dhanteras. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Dhanteras," the Prime Minister said on Twitter in the morning.

Dhanteras is an auspicious festival that marks the beginning of the five-day-long festivities of Diwali. On this day, people buy gold and silver jewellery, utensils, home appliances, and other precious objects. They also mark the festivities by offering prayers to Lakshmi who is considered the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

According to the Hindu calendar, the day is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha, also known as the dark fortnight. Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle.

The day is believed to be the day when Dhanvantri, the God of Ayurveda, was born. Lord Kuber Maharaj is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras. People pray to them for good health, wealth and prosperity in their lives.

According to legends, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean during the Sagar Manthan (churning of the milky sea) along with Lord Kubera, the God of wealth and hence the two are worshipped on Dhanteras.

