News / India News / PM Modi gets emotional as he hands over houses to beneficiaries: 'Wished if I had a chance to…'

PM Modi gets emotional as he hands over houses to beneficiaries: ‘Wished if I had a chance to…’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a gathering in Maharashtra’s Solapur after laying the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was overwhelmed with emotions as he dedicated more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra. A total of 15,000 newly constructed houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur were handed over to beneficiaries, including handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, drivers, and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering in Solapur, the prime minister said, “Under the PM Awas Yojana, the inauguration of the country's largest society has taken place."

Fighting back his tears, he added, “I went to see it and wished if I had a chance to live in such a house when I was a kid. I feel content when I see that the dreams of thousands of families have been fulfilled. And their blessings are the biggest asset for me.”

The Prime Minister went on to highlight the transformative impact of the PMAY-Urban scheme on the lives of countless families.

"This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing affordable housing to the underprivileged. The completion of these houses is a testament to the government's dedication to uplifting the living standards of those who have historically been on the fringes of society," he added.

The housing project, part of the ambitious PMAY-Urban scheme, aims to address the housing needs of the urban poor by providing them with pucca houses with basic amenities.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that his government is inspired by Lord Ram’s principles of governance with honesty and urged people to light Ram Jyoti on January 22.

“Modi’s guarantee means ‘guarantee puri hone ki guarantee’. Lord Ram taught us to honour commitments made and we are fulfilling all goals we set for the welfare of the poor and their empowerment,” he said.

“Lord Ram did the work that made his people happy. My government is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of the poor. We launched schemes to mitigate their hardships,” he said, adding that the role of middlemen has been completely eradicated in his government’s welfare schemes.

PM Modi also inaugurated various development projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme in Solapur. These projects are designed to enhance the urban infrastructure and quality of life in the region.

