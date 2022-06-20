PM Modi gets grand welcome in Bengaluru, will unveil big ticket projects next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Monday, kickstarting his two-day visit to Karnataka. In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi was accorded a grand welcome by the Bharatiya Janata Party workers.The prime minister inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot and the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Massive security arrangements have been made both in Bengaluru and Mysuru for the prime minister's visit.

After the events at the IISC and the BASE, the prime minister will head to Kommaghatta where he will dedicate to the nation various projects in Bengaluru including the country's ‘one and only and first air conditioned railway station’ located in Bayyappana Halli.He will also lay the Foundation Stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Projects and Six National Highway Projects in Karnataka worth ₹7,231 crore, comprising various five National Highway Projects and one Multi-Model Logistic Park Projects in the same venue.Modi will then leave for Mysuru, where he will lay the foundation stone for the new coaching complex to be established at Naganahalli and then, proceed to All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and dedicate the Centre of Excellence there. Besides, he will interact with the beneficiaries of the central government scheme at the same venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He will dedicate 'Veda Patashala' building and release commentaries on Yoga and Bhakthi at Suttur Math. The PM will visit Chamundi Hills the same evening and have the Darshan of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and return to Mysuru and halt there on that day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On June 21, Modi will participate in the International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for Humanity" organized by the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy ( AYUSH ), at the Palace premises, and leave for New Delhi the same morning.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail