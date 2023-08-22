PM Modi gets rousing welcome by Indian diaspora at Johannesburg. Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand welcome by the members of Indian diaspora at Johannesburg in South Africa.In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi is seen shaking hands with diaspora members, some of whom touched his feet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets members of Indian diaspora upon his arrival at Johannesburg in South Africa.(X/ANI)

Earlier, PM Modi landed at Waterkloof Air Force Base where he was welcomed by South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile. BRICS 2023 LIVE updates: LIVE coverage“PM @narendramodi touches down at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, South Africa. Warmly received by Deputy President @PMashatile. Accorded a ceremonial welcome upon arrival. PM’s three-day visit to 🇿🇦 entails participation in the 15th BRICS Summit and engagements with leaders of BRICS and invited countries in plurilateral and bilateral settings”, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X, formerly Twitter.The prime minister left for Sandton Sun Hotel, the venue of the BRICS Summit. He met with the members of Indian diaspora ahead of the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue. The prime minister is expected to view a model of the huge Swaminarayan Mandir which has been under construction since 2017 and is expected to be completed next year. The new temple at North Riding, north of Johannesburg, will be similar to one in Nairobi in Kenya, which is built entirely of stone. It will also include classrooms and a clinic.

South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019. Earlier in his departure statement in New Delhi, PM Modi said BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors.

"We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system," he said.

