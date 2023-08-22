News / India News / BRICS 2023 Live: More than 50 leaders to attend bloc's 15th summit
BRICS 2023 Live: More than 50 leaders to attend bloc's 15th summit

Aug 22, 2023 12:02 PM IST
BRICS Summit Live: The five member states of BRICS are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and hence its name.

BRICS Summit Live: On Tuesday morning, prime minister Narendra Modi left for South Africa for the annual BRICS summit, the 15th of the five-nation bloc. Johannesburg, the African nation's most populous city, is hosting the conference, which begins on Tuesday itself, and will conclude on Thursday.

The national flags of the 5 BRICS member states (Reuters | Representational Image)

As the host country's President, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is the summit Chair; he will be joined by his Brazil counterpart Lula da Silva, Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russia, the ‘R’ in BRICS, will be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, while President Vladimir Putin will participate virtually. In all, more than 50 leaders will be present.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 22, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    BRICS Summit Live: Over 40 countries want to join bloc

    Over the years, more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc. Of these, around two dozen have formally requested for a membership.

  • Aug 22, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    BRICS Summit Live: Leaders from over 50 countries to attend

    Including head of governments of the five members states – Russia will be represented by foreign minister Lavrov while President Putin will attend virtually – leaders from more than 50 nations will be at the summit.

  • Aug 22, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    BRICS Summit Live: What ‘Sherpa’ of 15th BRICS Summit said on India-Africa ties

    India will soon be the third-largest economy in the world…but you also need many partners to ensure that the rise is smooth and sustainable. And Africa becomes an important partner in India's rise: Dammu Ravi

  • Aug 22, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    BRICS Summit Live: Modi-Jinping on sidelines of summit?

    While there is no official word from either side, speculation has grown in the wake of a string of recent diplomatic and military meetings. Read more

  • Aug 22, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    BRICS Summit Live: PM to visit Greece on way back

    On August 25, a day after the conclusion of BRICS summit, PM Modi will be in Athens, Greece, becoming the first Indian PM in 40 years to visit the country.

  • Aug 22, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    BRICS Summit Live: PM Modi en route to South Africa

    On Tuesday morning, PM Modi left for Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city where the annual BRICS summit, the bloc's 15th, will be held from August 22 to 24. Read more

BRICS 2023 Live: More than 50 leaders to attend bloc's 15th summit

