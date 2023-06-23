PM Modi gifts ‘7.5-carat green diamond’ to US First Lady Jill Biden. Where was it made?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to the United States, has gifted an eco-friendly lab-grown “7.5-carat green diamond” to US First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday. This “made-in-India” diamond produced by a lab based in Gujarat's Surat was placed in a Kashmiri Papier mâché box while it was being presented.

PM Modi gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green 'Made in India' diamond to Jill Biden. (PIB)

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about this diamond saying, “Bharat Ka Heera! (India's diamond) PM @NarendraModi ji gifts this beautiful eco-friendly lab-grown diamond, placed in Kashmir's exquisite Papier mâché box, to the US First Lady @FLOTUS.”

Speaking to news agency PTI, convenor of the gem and jewellery export promotion council Asmit Patel said the prime minister's gesture of presenting a diamond made from Surat is “an emotional moment for the industry.” The PTI video showcased the process of creating these diamonds in the “Green Lab” located in Surat, highlighting the meticulous work involved.

Know more about the unique characteristics of this diamond and its manufacturing process.

Characteristics of diamond gifted to Jill Biden and its making

-The diamond possesses similar chemical and visual characteristics to naturally mined diamonds. It is referred to as a 'green diamond' because it is environmentally friendly, created using eco-friendly resources like solar and wind power.

-This diamond is a lab-grown 7.5-carat gem produced in Surat and has been certified by the Gemological Lab, IGI (International Gemological Institute). The 7.5-carat weight represents India's 75 years of independence and sustainable international relations, as highlighted by the Prime Minister's office.

-The diamond excels in its cut, color, carat, and clarity, exhibiting exceptional craftsmanship and precision. It has been crafted using advanced technology, emitting only 0.028 grams of carbon per carat.

-The diamond is made using Carbon Vapor Deposition (CVD), a technique that produces pure diamonds. It falls under a kind of “Type 2A diamonds”, known for their high purity and excellent thermal conductivity. These diamonds are often colourless due to their minimal nitrogen or boron impurities.

-According to the convenor of the gem and jewellery export promotion council, pure diamonds like the renowned Kohinoor diamond fall into this category. Cutting and polishing this diamond will require around two months of workmanship.

