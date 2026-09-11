PM Modi gifts Russian translation of ‘Thirukkural’ to President Putin at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, the celebrated Tamil classic by poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.
The literary gift came as Modi and Putin met in New Delhi for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. Putin arrived in India on Friday for the summit, which is being hosted by India on September 12 and 13.
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The Thirukkural, one of the most revered works of Tamil literature, comprises 1,330 couplets dealing with ethics, virtue, governance, love and the conduct of life. By presenting Putin with a Russian-language edition, Modi highlighted India's literary and cultural heritage while choosing a format accessible to the Russian president.
The gift also came at a time when New Delhi and Moscow are looking to broaden their longstanding strategic partnership beyond traditional areas of cooperation.
$100 billion trade target, nuclear cooperation on Modi-Putin agenda
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The Modi-Putin talks are expected to focus heavily on expanding economic and industrial ties between India and Russia.
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The Modi-Putin talks are expected to focus heavily on expanding economic and industrial ties between India and Russia.
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According to sources, the two leaders are likely to discuss an ambitious target of taking bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, along with measures to create more business-to-business opportunities and improve access for Indian companies to the Russian market.
Industrial cooperation is also expected to feature prominently, including the INNOPROM India initiative, which is aimed at strengthening manufacturing and industrial partnerships between the two countries. Areas under discussion are likely to include railways, tunnelling and the development of the steel value chain.
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The two sides are also looking at expanding cooperation in civil nuclear energy, including the nuclear fuel cycle and life-cycle support.
Critical minerals, fertilisers and skilled workers
Another area expected to figure in the discussions is cooperation in critical minerals, as India seeks to strengthen supply chains for minerals that are important for strategic and high-technology industries.
The two countries are also likely to discuss expanding cooperation in fertilisers through strategic joint-venture projects. Russia remains an important source of fertiliser supplies for India.
Sources said the leaders could also discuss greater mobility of skilled workers, including increasing the number of Indian skilled workers travelling to Russia.
Deep Dive
Why did PM Modi gift the Russian translation of the Thirukkural to President Putin?
PM Modi presented the Russian translation of the Thirukkural to highlight the cultural ties between India and Russia, emphasizing their long-standing strategic partnership.
What is the significance of the Thirukkural in Indian literature?
The Thirukkural is an ancient Tamil classic composed by Thiruvalluvar, consisting of 1,330 couplets that discuss ethics, morality, love, and good governance, embodying India's rich cultural heritage.
How do the Modi-Putin talks aim to strengthen India-Russia relations?
The talks focus on various aspects, including trade, energy, and nuclear cooperation, with the goal of enhancing economic partnership and setting a bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030.
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Home/India News/PM Modi gifts Russian translation of ‘Thirukkural’ to President Putin at BRICS Summit
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