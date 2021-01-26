'Jai Hind': PM Modi greets nation on 72nd Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of the country's 72nd Republic Day. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!," PM Modi tweeted.

India will see a scaled-down Republic Day parade at Rajpath due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parade will have a shorter route, fewer spectators, no children below the age of 15 years, and fewer soldiers in the contingents. Only around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to witness the parade as compared to the average of 115,000 people every year. School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations.

The entry of general people has been banned and only the invited guests will be allowed to be present. The Delhi Police have made elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions for the smooth conduct of the Republic Day Parade along the route. Vehicular movement in the national capital will be majorly affected on Tuesday, especially in central Delhi and the peripheries of the city, owing to the Republic Day parade in the morning, followed by the farmers’ tractor parade.

Patrolling has been intensified at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's supply during the Republic Day celebrations. An official said around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil. Facial recognition systems have also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification, the official said, according to news agency PTI.

The security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with other dignitaries and thousands of people. Checking and frisking at Rajghat will be done by personnel in PPE kits, with mask and face shield, keeping in line with Covid-19 protocols, the official said.

A five-layer security cover has been deployed in and around the city to maintain law and order, a senior police officer said. According to an advisory, no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6pm on Monday till the parade is over. Rajpath is already out of bounds. There will be no cross traffic on Rajpath intersections from 11pm on Monday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over.

To maintain law and order during the farmers' tractor parade, thousands of security personnel have been already deployed at several border points.

(With inputs from agencies)