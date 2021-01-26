IND USA
With many firsts, India's military might, cultural diversity on display on R-Day

  • The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:41 AM IST

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday and the main ceremony will be organised at Rajpath in the national capital of Delhi where President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute of the parade. The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

India’s military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. This year's Republic Day ceremony will be different from the past due to Covid-19 pandemic. The parade will be held following all necessary Covid-19 preventive protocols and its route has been shortened.

The parade will start at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to National Stadium and the tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort ground. The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk, as usual, but will end at the National Stadium instead of the Red Fort. Only around 25,000 spectators will be allowed to witness the parade as compared to the average of 1.15 lakh people every year. Children below 15 years and elderly with comorbidities will not be permitted. This year, there will be no chief guest from foreign countries due to the pandemic.

Thirty-two tableaux, 17 from states and Union territories, nine from various ministries or departments and paramilitary forces and six from the ministry of defence, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath.

The 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh army, sailors of the Bangladesh navy and air warriors of the Bangladesh air force will lead the contingent march on the Rajpath. The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971.

The grand event will culminate with Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900-kilometre per hour carrying out a Vertical Charlie.

The Delhi Police have made elaborate arrangements and put in restrictions for the smooth conduct of the Republic Day Parade along the route.

(With inputs from agencies)

