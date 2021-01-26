Govt confers 119 Padma honours
- The list of Padma awards also comprised 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri recipients.
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, spiritual leader Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and controversial archaeologist BB Lal were among seven people awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, the government announced on Monday.
The list of Padma awards also comprised 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri recipients. This included 29 women, 10 people of Indian origin, non resident Indians and foreigners, 16 posthumous awardees and one transgender person.
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, stepped down last August and was the first Japanese PM to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 2014.
Indian-American physicist Narendra Singh Kapany, who is known for his work on fibre optics, was awarded posthumously along with Balasubrahmanyam, who recording 40,000 songs in 16 languages and died last September after being infected with Covid-19.
Dr Belle Monappa Hegde, cardiologist and former vice chancellor of Manipal University, was given the Padma Vibhushan, as was Islamic scholar and peace activist Wahiduddin Khan and Odia sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo.
BB Lal, former director general of the Archaeological Survey of India whose books first suggested the presence of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town, was also awarded.
Former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who now heads the committee for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees. The list included former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, who were all chosen posthumously.
Kannada author Chandrashekhara Kambara, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, industrialist Rajnikant Devidas Shroff, politician Tarlochan Singh, Shia leader and educationist Kalbe Sadiq and renowned singer KS Chithra were also given the Padma Bhushan.
The Padmi Shri was awarded to 102 people across the fields of medicine, social work, sports, literature and education, trade, sports, public affairs and art.
Among those awarded posthumously were former Goa governor Mridula Sinha, Gujarati actor duo Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia, renowned Delhi pulmonologist Dr JN Pande, author CL Sapru and artist KC Sivasankar. Singer Bombay Jayashree, Theatre director Peter Brook, Lijjat Papad co-founder Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat, Bhil artist Bhuri Bai, transgender activist Matha B. Manjamma Jogati and legendary Bihar launda naach exponent Ramachandra Manjhi were among the other awardees.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt confers 119 Padma honours
- The list of Padma awards also comprised 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri recipients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects Andhra govt plea to defer local polls
- On January 8, state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar released the schedule for elections to be held in four phases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for mega tractor rally; Parliament march on Feb 1
- The police say about 30,000 tractors are likely to participate in the rally, but farm leaders said the number of vehicles will be closer to 200,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: List of police personnel who received gallantry medals
- The break-up of 946 police personnel who have been awarded medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Change lifestyle to adapt to climate change': PM Modi
- "We have promised ourselves that we will not just meet our Paris Agreement targets but exceed them...” PM Modi said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Willing to resign, Nagaland Lokayukta tells SC, seeks protection from state
- The Nagaland government had come to the Supreme Court in exceptional circumstances for orders to restrain the sitting Lokayukta from hearing any case or exercising his powers or functions under the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He deserved top medal: Col Santosh Babu's kin disappointed with Maha Vir Chakra
- His mother said she was not at all happy to receive the news that her son was conferred Maha Vir Chakra. “I expected the top medal, not this,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers
- In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba warned "that serious view would be taken" against those who fail to attend the ceremony despite invitations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha meets over 92% of Covid-19 vaccination target, leads among all states
- Of the 1.92 lakh beneficiaries that were to be vaccinated till January 25, the state has covered 1.77 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior officers must attend R-Day event at Rajpath or face action: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on eve of 72nd Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox