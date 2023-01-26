PM Modi greets nation on 74th Republic Day: 'It's also special because...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Thursday on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day. Modi said this time, the occasion is also special because the country is celebrating it during the "Amrit Mahotsav" of Independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: 74th Republic Day today: Showcase of military prowess, cultural diversity on Kartavya Path | 10 points

“Many wishes for Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!," Modi tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the chief guest for Republic Day this year, and a 120-member Egyptian contingent will also march during the celebrations on Kartavaya Path. This year's Republic Day celebration is themed around ‘Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people)'.

The Parade – a major highlight of the celebration – will begin at Kartavya Path in Delhi at 10am which would be a unique mix of India's military prowess and cultural diversity. As many as 23 tableaux – 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments, showcasing India’s rich tradition, cultural heritage, and spectacle of the nation’s progress and achievements, will be part of the grand parade.

The Indian armed forces will showcase its prowess through Horse Show, various dance performances, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band, and martial arts. The first-ever women riders will also be participating in the parade. 503 dancers, showcasing the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’, will put up a jubilant cultural show during the parade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: Republic Day 2023 parade: All you need to know

India will also witness the largest drone show with 3,500 indigenous UAVs featuring national figures and events through precise synchronisation depicting the technological prowess of the youth, over Raisina Hills.

The security in the national capital has been tightened ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Police have stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives, and patrolling. Around 6,000 security personnel would be deployed and heavy barricading is placed at intersections, checkpoints with sniffer dogs, and metal detectors, according to the news agency PTI.

According to the Delhi Police, around 65,000 people are expected to witness the parade on Kartavaya Path.