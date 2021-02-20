PM Modi hails budget at NITI Aayog meet, says country wants to progress fast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the Union Budget 2021-22, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month, and said people have made up their minds about what they want.

“The kind of positive response that has come on this year's budget, it has expressed what the mood of the nation is. The country has made up its mind. The country wants to move fast, the country does not want to waste time now,” PM Modi said as he chaired the sixth meeting of the governing council of the NITI Aayog virtually.

"In this year's budget, the fund provided for infrastructure is also being discussed a lot. It will help the economy of India and create a lot of employment opportunities. It will have a multiplier effect,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the collaborative efforts of the state and Centre in combating the Covid-19 disease outbreak. “We have witnessed during Covid-19 how central and state governments worked together in helping the nation to succeed that created a positive image of the country globally,” he said.

“To make cooperative federalism more meaningful, and not just that, to take competitive cooperative federalism not only between the states but also to the district. So that the competition of development continues continuously," PM Modi said.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that the policy framework and cooperation between the Centre and states are also very important. "Coastal states are a fine example. Exports from the blue economy have unlimited opportunities. Why shouldn't our coastal states take extra initiatives for the same?" the PM asked.

Housing schemes also figured in the Prime Minister’s comments to those present in the meeting. "Since 2014, over 2.4 crore houses have been built in rural and urban India. Another initiative is going on in which houses are being built by modern technology in six states in India." In a few months, strong houses will be built with this technology with new models, PM Modi said.

Talking about the water connectivity scheme, PM Modi said, "In the last 18 months since Jal Jeevan Mission came into existence, over 3.5 crore rural households have been connected with piped water connections.

BharatNet scheme, the PM said, has also become a major changing feature to connect our villages with the internet.

Deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level and health and nutrition are on agenda, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said in a statement.

The think-tank's governing council is a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues and comprises PM Modi, Chief ministers of states and Union territories (UTs), with legislators and lieutenant governors of other UTs.

In a first, the sixth edition of the council will witness the entry of Ladakh, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT.

This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join. The meeting is also being attended by the ex-officio members of the council, Union ministers, vice chairperson Rajiv Kumar, members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and other senior officials from the government.

