'Sikh families took refuge…': PM Modi on RSS and the ‘massacre of 1984'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi on Wednesday and praised the swayamsevaks for their help to Sikhs during the 1984 riots. He said that during the riots, many Sikh families took refuge in the homes of RSS swayamsevaks.(ANI )

“In 1984, during the Sikh massacre, so many Sikh families took refuge in the homes of RSS swayamsevaks (volunteers or members). This is the nature of the swayamsevaks," he said.

The prime minister also said that former President Pranab Mukherjee was greatly “influenced by the simplicity and dedication of the RSS, when he visited Nagpur”.

“During the floods in Punjab and the tragedies that struck Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Wayanad, swayamsevaks were the first to reach and provide aid. The world saw the courage and service of the RSS during the COVID pandemic,” he added.

What happened in 1984?

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots broke out after the assassination of then-PM Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards.

Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the riots, with Delhi being the worst-hit city, followed by Kanpur. Mobs carried out brutal attacks, killings, and arson across Delhi and other parts of India.

PM unveils RSS special stamp and coin

The prime minister also released a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin at the event. “The ₹100 coin features the national emblem on one side and on the other side it depicts a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion, while swayamsevaks are shown bowing before her in devotion and dedication,” he said.

“For the first time in the history of independent India, the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency, which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance,” he added.

“Country’s misfortune that…”: Congress reacts to PM Modi’s remarks

In a post on X, the Congress party reacted to PM Modi’s statements and said that it is the country’s “misfortune” that “workers of a communal and hateful organisation like the RSS are directly running the government.”

“The RSS, which today teaches the country the ABCs of nationalism, did not participate in any anti-British movement (like the Civil Disobedience Movement of 1930 or the Quit India Movement of 1942) since its establishment in 1925,” the post read.