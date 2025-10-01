PM's big praise for RSS centenary: ‘Example of sacrifice, nation-building'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke highly of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the organisation's centenary event in New Delhi. RSS works on the principle of nation-first and its 100-year journey is an example of "sacrifice, selfless service, nation-building, and discipline", the PM said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (@NarendraModi/YT)

"The RSS further has many sub-organisations, but no two sub-organisations within the organisation contradict or have divisions with each other. The aim and essence of all the sub-organisations within the RSS is the same- Nation First," PM Modi said.

He also laid emphasis on the importance of unity of diversity, adding that breaking the principle would weaken India.

Further talking about the RSS, PM Modi said the organisation is a “prernabhoomi” (land that inspires) where members learn to go from “I” to “we”.

PM Modi made the remarks at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi as the RSS, founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, completed 100 years.

"RSS has made countless sacrifices, guided by one principle of 'Nation First' and one goal - 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'...despite challenges, RSS stands strong and is tirelessly serving the nation, society," PM Modi reportedly said.

As the Prime Minister reflected on the RSS journey, he said that attempts were made after independence to stop the organisation from joining national mainstream.