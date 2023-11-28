close_game
PM Modi hails workers after Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Your courage, patience is inspiring'

PM Modi hails workers after Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: ‘Your courage, patience is inspiring’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 28, 2023 09:26 PM IST

All 41 workers were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel after being trapped for 17 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the successful evacuation of the 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

“The success of the rescue operation of our workers is an emotional moment for everyone. To the workers who were trapped, I want to say that your courage and patience is inspiring. I wish you good health and well being,” the prime minister posted on social media platform X.

Ambulances with rescued workers come out of the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Tuesday.(PTI)
Ambulances with rescued workers come out of the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Tuesday.(PTI)

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that now our workers will be able to meet their loved ones after a long wait. Their relatives showed immense patience and courage in the testing times,” he added.

“I salute the spirit of everyone involved in the rescue operation. Their valour and determination have given a new life to the workers. Every individual involved in this rescue mission has set an example of humanity and team work,” Modi added.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister VK Singh welcomed the 41 workers who were evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel after a gruelling rescue operation.

Ambulances which had lined up at the tunnel ferried the workers to a community health centre where a special 41-bed ward had been set up.

Before this, the workers were given a quick medical checkup as they emerged out of the steel pipe.

A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit for the workers who were inside.

Food, medicines and other essentials were sent to them through a six-inch pipe pushed through the rubble of the collapsed portion.

Sign out