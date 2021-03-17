PM Modi holds key meet on Covid-19 with CMs; Mamata, Bhupesh Baghel skip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with chief ministers of states across the country to evaluate the Covid-19 situation amid the resurgence in the number of cases.

The meeting has been called as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government seeks to ramp up the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive, which began on January 16.

Here are the latest updates on PM's meeting:

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is not attending the meeting, news agency ANI reported. Banerjee has decided to skip the meeting as she has an election meeting pre-scheduled for Wednesday ahead of the West Bengal polls, according to ANI.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has also skipped the Prime Minister's meeting, ANI further reported.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also not present at the virtual meeting as he is camping in Assam for the upcoming Assembly polls, according to ANI.

The Prime Minister is meeting with the chief ministers through video conferencing. The exercise meant to assess the Covid-19 situation has been held regularly by the Prime Minister during the Covid-19 situation.

PM Modi held the last interaction with the chief ministers in January ahead of the launch of the vaccination drive.

In the last meeting, he announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of inoculating nearly three crore or 30 million healthcare and frontline workers in the country during the first phase of the vaccination drive. The vaccination drive for frontline workers began on February 2.

The nationwide drive moved into the next phase from March 1, with those above the age of 60 and 45+ with comorbidities were given vaccines. The Prime Minister, President as well as various chief ministers and other Union ministers have been inoculated till date as part of this phase of the drive.

India on Wednesday reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country this year. The 28,903 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours took the active case tally to more than 2.34 lakh. India has also administered more than 3.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till date, as per the health ministry.