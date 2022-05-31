PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Shimla to mark 8 years of his govt

Prime minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as a huge number of supporters gathered to witness a roadshow in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's government at centre. The PM is also addressing a rally in the hill state, which will hold an assembly election later this year. Chief minister Jairam Thakur and union minister Anurag Thakur were also present. "The relationship between PM Modi and the people of the state is very strong," the chief minister said at the rally.

“Today is a very special day in my life. I am privileged that I was given a chance to honour my motherland. I am thankful to you all who have come in such a large number to bestow their blessings,” PM Modi said speaking at a rally in the city. “During this Covid-19 pandemic, I also got the chance of taking care of the children who lost their parents to the disease. Our government took the decision to look after these children. I also sent some monetary assistance to these children through cheque yesterday,” he added. The prime minister further said that in the last eight years of his government, he never thought of himself as the PM - but as the ‘pradhan sevak’ of the country.

"Before 2014, the headlines in newspapers were dominated with cases of scam, corruption...the time has changed now. The discussion is about benefits from the government schemes," he said.

The prime minister also released the 11th instalment of cash for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiaries and farmer families, ANI reported.

"For the last 8 years, our government has been engaged in fulfilling the biggest resolution of poor welfare. In this episode, a little later today, in Shimla, along with participating in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan, there will be an opportunity to interact with the beneficiaries," the prime minister tweeted hours before his visit.

PM Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state, ANI reported.

