Home / India News / PM Modi holds talks with UK’s Rishi Sunak, leaders agree on balanced FTA

PM Modi holds talks with UK’s Rishi Sunak, leaders agree on balanced FTA

india news
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 09:32 PM IST

The conversation between the two leaders comes at a time when the two nations continue to hold talks to finalise a trade deal before 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his newly appointed British counterpart Rishi Sunak.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his newly appointed British counterpart Rishi Sunak.
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his newly appointed British counterpart Rishi Sunak. Modi said he and Sunak agreed on the importance of an early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK.

“Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Sunak, who became the first British Prime Minister of Indian origin on Monday, thanked Modi for his greetings and said he was excited about what the two great democracies could achieve as they deepen their security, defence and economic partnership in the months and years ahead.

In his call with Modi, Sunak described himself as "a visual representation of the historic links between the UK and India," Sunak's office said.

The conversation between the two leaders comes at a time when the two nations continue to hold talks to finalise a trade deal before 2023.

The negotiations for the FTA have been going on since January and the aim was to conclude the discussions by Diwali. However, this deadline was missed due to a lack of consensus on issues.

Sunak, who had served as the Chancellor to the Exchequer, showed his support for the FTA as he saw enormous opportunities for India and the UK in the insurance and fintech sectors, a report by news agency PTI said.

Experts have said that the political stability returning to the UK would help fast-track the negotiations for the FTA.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi sunak narendra modi
rishi sunak narendra modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out