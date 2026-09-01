PM Modi holds talks with Kyrgyzstan, Armenia leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Monday and reviewed bilateral cooperation in key areas such as defence, trade and technology.

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more,” Modi said on social media after his talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “We are equally certain to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come.”

Their discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation in science and technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia.

Deep Dive What topics did PM Modi discuss with the leaders of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan during the SCO Summit? PM Modi discussed bilateral cooperation in key areas such as defence, trade, technology, healthcare, and cultural collaborations with the leaders of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. Why is India focused on strengthening ties with Armenia and Kyrgyzstan? India aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors such as defence, IT, agriculture, and education to bolster regional stability and economic growth through strategic partnerships. How are India and Kyrgyzstan planning to improve their economic collaboration? India and Kyrgyzstan are focusing on expanding their economic ties by enhancing cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, IT, and infrastructure, along with promoting people-to-people connections like student exchanges.

Pashinyan briefed Modi on the implementation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement.

Modi described his meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov as “very fruitful” and said their discussions focused on adding momentum to the bilateral strategic partnership through enhanced cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, IT, minerals, agriculture, digital technologies and infrastructure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The two sides will also expand defence and security linkages and strengthen people-to-people ties in areas such as sports and tourism, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two sides will also expand defence and security linkages and strengthen people-to-people ties in areas such as sports and tourism, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Modi and Zhaparov agreed to enhance economic and commercial cooperation based on complementarities between the two economies. They discussed ways to bolster people-to-people ties, including through student exchanges and cultural collaborations.