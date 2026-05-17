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PM Modi holds talks with Swedish counterpart Kristersson on key sectors of trade, tech and defence

Modi was also awarded the 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross' in recognition of his contribution to India-Sweden relationship.

Published on: May 17, 2026 10:57 pm IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on Sunday, focusing on trade, technology, defence, and other key sectors.

WATCH LIVE: PM Modi, Swedish PM Kristersson And EU's Ursula Hold Joint Press Conference | India

Modi, who arrived earlier today for a two-day visit, was also awarded the 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to India-Sweden relationship and his visionary leadership.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

In their talks, the two sides focused on boosting bilateral ties in areas of green transition, artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties.

Ahead of the talks, Modi said he will meet PM Kristersson to advance the India-Sweden friendship in trade, investments, innovation, defence and more.

Soon after arriving in Gothenburg, Modi met members of the Indian diaspora. He was welcomed with musical performances, including the rendition of 'Vaishnava Jana To' bhajan by Swedish opera singer Charlotta Huldt and a mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance by the students of Lilla Akademien.

During the reception, in the presence of PM Kristersson, a spectacular example of Bengali culture was showcased. "Bengali culture is popular world over and Sweden is no exception," Modi said on social media.

 
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