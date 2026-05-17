PM Modi holds talks with Swedish counterpart Kristersson on key sectors of trade, tech and defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on Sunday, focusing on trade, technology, defence, and other key sectors.

WATCH LIVE: PM Modi, Swedish PM Kristersson And EU's Ursula Hold Joint Press Conference | India

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Modi, who arrived earlier today for a two-day visit, was also awarded the 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to India-Sweden relationship and his visionary leadership.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

In their talks, the two sides focused on boosting bilateral ties in areas of green transition, artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties.

Ahead of the talks, Modi said he will meet PM Kristersson to advance the India-Sweden friendship in trade, investments, innovation, defence and more.

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, PM Modi also met Robert Maersk Uggla, Chairman of Maersk and discussed the large scope of opportunities in India and deepening investments, especially in sectors like port infrastructure, logistics and more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, PM Modi also met Robert Maersk Uggla, Chairman of Maersk and discussed the large scope of opportunities in India and deepening investments, especially in sectors like port infrastructure, logistics and more. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi appreciated Maersk's longstanding presence in India and encouraged them to invest in new business opportunities in the fields of maritime logistics and port infrastructure in the country, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi appreciated Maersk's longstanding presence in India and encouraged them to invest in new business opportunities in the fields of maritime logistics and port infrastructure in the country, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "They also discussed collaboration in green shipping and skilled mobility," Jaiswal added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They also discussed collaboration in green shipping and skilled mobility," Jaiswal added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the prime minister's aircraft was escorted by Swedish Air Force jets as it entered the European country's airspace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the prime minister's aircraft was escorted by Swedish Air Force jets as it entered the European country's airspace. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He was given a warm welcome at the airport by his Swedish counterpart in a special gesture. Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was given a warm welcome at the airport by his Swedish counterpart in a special gesture. Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit. {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after arriving in Gothenburg, Modi met members of the Indian diaspora. He was welcomed with musical performances, including the rendition of 'Vaishnava Jana To' bhajan by Swedish opera singer Charlotta Huldt and a mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance by the students of Lilla Akademien.

During the reception, in the presence of PM Kristersson, a spectacular example of Bengali culture was showcased. "Bengali culture is popular world over and Sweden is no exception," Modi said on social media.

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