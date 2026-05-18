Modi holds talks with Swedish PM Kristersson, gets 5 outcomes and a ‘Tagore’ poems gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, on Sunday, with the two leaders deciding to elevate the India-Sweden relations to a "Strategic Partnership". Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson's talks focused on trade, defence, innovation, AI, and climate change, among other things. (X/@narendramodi/@SwedishPM)

Modi and Kristersson's talks focused on trade, defence, innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), and climate change, among other things.

"Held wonderful discussions with PM Ulf Kristersson. It was great to have HRH Crown Princess Victoria also join the meeting. She also conveyed the wishes of Their Majesties the King and Queen of Sweden. My gratitude to them," Modi said in a post on X.

He noted that India's relations with Sweden are built on the strong foundations of democratic values, rule of law and human-centric development. "Considering our growing cooperation in every field, we decided to elevate our relations to a Strategic Partnership," PM Modi added.

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During the delegation-level talks, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Sweden ties. PM Modi said that their strategic partnership would focus on and move ahead on "green transition, security, emerging technology and people-to-people ties."

Addressing a joint press meet with PM Kristersson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, PM Modi said, "We have good potential in sectors like AI, health tech and green mobility. During the AI-Impact Summit in India, a delegation from Sweden participated. We will work on the Sweden-India technology and AI corridor."

He said that Swedish companies' production facilities in India are proof that the two countries are moving to a long-term industrial partnership.

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Modi further stated that India and Sweden agreed that terrorism is a serious challenge for all of humanity.

"I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Kristersson for the support we received from Sweden following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year. We will continue the fight against terrorism and its supporters," he added.

Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson hailed India's achievements in the field of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Kristersson also noted the Indian community's positive contribution to Sweden's economy and innovation ecosystem.

The ministry of external affairs detailed five outcomes of PM Modi's visit to Sweden:

Elevation of India-Sweden bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership - Adoption of a Joint Statement and Joint Action Plan (2026-2030).

Launch of India-Sweden Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0

Endorsement to jointly develop India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor (SITAC)

Doubling bilateral economic exchange-trade and investment within the next five years

Development of India-Sweden SME and Start-up platform The bilateral trade between India and Sweden had reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025.

PM Modi receives Sweden's Royal Order of Polar Star Earlier in the day, PM Modi received Sweden's Royal Order of Polar Star and Commander Grand Cross, the highest recognition and honour that can be conferred upon a head of government. This marks PM Modi's 31st global honour.

Swedish PM's 'Tagore poems' gift to Modi Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson gifted Modi a facsimile of two handwritten poems by Rabindranath Tagore.

In an X post, the Swedish leader said, "Had the honour of presenting a facsimile of two handwritten poems by the influential Indian author Rabindranath Tagore to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. The poems, which were found in the National Archives, bear witness to the long-standing relations between Sweden and India."