PM Modi holds virtual summit with Sheikh Hasina, says Bangladesh significant pillar of India's 'Neighborhood First' policy

Dec 17, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI/Twitter)
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Bangladesh continues to be one of the significant pillars of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Modi said that his government concentrated on keeping strong relations with Bangladesh since his government came into power.

Prime minister Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link between India & Bangladesh during the virtual summit between both leaders.

The summit is being held a day after India celebrated its 50th anniversary of the nation’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, also known as Bangladesh Liberation War.

