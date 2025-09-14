PM Modi in Assam: Industrial projects, medical colleges and more on agenda | Details

Amid his five-state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam on Sunday as part of the second leg of his Northeast tour. Security has been heightened across the state with traffic restrictions in place near key venues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a function organised to commemorate his 100th Birth Anniversary, in Guwahati on Saturday. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and others also present. (ANI)

The prime minister, on Saturday, held a roadshow in Guwahati, where thousands lined the streets to greet him.

Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for infrastructure and industrial projects worth over Rs18,530 crore in Assam. At 11 am, he will lay the foundation stone of several projects in Darrang and address a public function.

Later, at 1:45 pm, he will travel to Numaligarh in Golaghat. A 2.6-km “PM Neem Corridor” lined with saplings has been prepared there for his visit.

The visit is part of his three-day tour of five states, including Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. During the visits, he is inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth over ₹71,000 crore aimed at boosting infrastructure in India’s eastern and northeastern regions.

The focus was on Manipur on Saturday. The PM visited Manipur for the first time since ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023, leaving at least 260 people dead and communities deeply divided.

Seeking to strike a note of reconciliation, the Prime Minister said peace was vital for development and urged people to shun violence. “Any form of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. It is an injustice towards our forefathers and also our future generations," Modi said in his address.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth ₹8,500 crore in the state.

Modi in Assam today: What's on Agenda?

In Assam, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for infrastructure and industrial development projects worth more than ₹18,530 crore.

At Darrang, he will lay the foundation stone of the Darrang Medical College & Hospital, a GNM School, and a B.Sc Nursing College, along with the Guwahati Ring Road Project and the Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra. These projects aim to strengthen healthcare, ease urban mobility, and boost connectivity in the state.

At Golaghat, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), a ₹5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol project designed to promote clean energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a Polypropylene Plant at NRL, expected to strengthen Assam’s petrochemical sector and create jobs.