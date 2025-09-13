‘I’m with you.. new dawn coming’: Modi’s reassuring word to crisis-hit Manipur

CHURACHANDPUR/IMPHAL: In his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out 28 months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tried to provide a healing touch to both the sides that have suffered combined losses of at least 260 lives and displacement of nearly 60,000 others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with violence-hit displaced people, in Manipur’s Churachandpur on Saturday. (DPR PMO)

He also attempted a balancing act between the warring Metei and the Kuki-Zo communities, who have shut each other out from areas dominated by them ever since the start of the clashes in May 2023, and appealed to them to shun violence and build bridges for peace, progress and prosperity.

“Manipur is a land of hope and aspirations. But unfortunately violence had gripped this beautiful place. I have met those displaced by the violence and are staying in camps. After that interaction, I can say that a new dawn of hope and confidence is rising in Manipur,” Modi said at the Peace Ground in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in the first of his two engagements for the day in the state.

“Peace is an important requirement for prosperity in any region. In the past 11 years, many ongoing conflicts in the northeast have ended and people have chosen peace. I am happy that in recent days, talks have started with different groups in (Meitei-dominated Imphal) Valley and Hills (districts in which Kuki-Zo are in majority)...I appeal to all groups to fulfill their dreams by choosing the road to peace and secure the future of their children. I promise you, I am with you,” he added

The PM stressed that in order to develop Manipur, resettle the displaced properly and to establish peace, the Centre would keep on supporting the government in Manipur. He spoke of the 7,000 houses constructed for those displaced by violence and the special package of nearly ₹3,000 cr announced by Centre for the state, in which ₹500 cr have been earmarked for the displaced.

“Any form of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. It is an injustice towards our forefathers and also our future generations. That’s why we have to focus on taking the state continuously on the road of peace and prosperity. We have to do it together...We can’t let the identity of Manipur’s youth be burdened by the black shadow of violence,” Modi said in the second public meeting held inside the historic Kangla Fort in Meitei-dominated Imphal.

“Manipur is filled with immense potential and there’s no dearth of ability in the state. It is required that we continue to continuously strengthen the road for talks. We have to build a strong bridge of harmony between the Valley and the Hills. I am confident Manipur will become a strong centre of the nation’s growth,” he added.

The PM laid the foundation stones of 19 projects worth around ₹7,300 cr at Churachandpur and inaugurated 17 completed projects in Imphal. Among others, foundation stones were laid for urban roads, drainage and asset management worth ₹3,647 cr, a ₹550 cr infotech development project in Imphal, ₹1,280 cr for upgradation of two sections of NH 102A and another ₹1,119 cr for two-laning of two sections of NH 202 in Ukhrul district. The PM will virtually inaugurate two Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata, the civil secretariat built at a cost of ₹538 cr, the new state police headquarters among others.

The last time Modi visited the state was in January 2022, ahead of the assembly election held in February-March, when he inaugurated 13 projects worth ₹1,850 cr and laid foundation stones of 9 others valued at ₹2,950 cr in Imphal. The BJP was able to return to power for the second consecutive term in that election with N Biren Singh again at the helm. A year later in May 2023, ethnic clashes between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribes started. Singh is no more the chief minister and Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February this year.

PM OFFERS BEST WISHES TO NEPAL’S NEW PM

“Nepal is India’s close friend and we are connected by a common history and faith and are moving ahead together. I congratulate Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal’s first woman prime minister on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. I am confident she will be able to establish peace, stability and prosperity in her country,” Modi said.

The PM said Karki’s elevation to the PM’s post was an example of women empowerment. He congratulated all those in the neighbouring country who didn’t leave the path of democracy even during the unstable period witnessed in the last few days.

“One thing happening in Nepal, which many have missed, is how the youths there are working to clean their streets and beautify the place with a lot of dedication and hard work. Such acts are not just inspiring but also an indication of Nepal’s new rise. I offer my best wishes to Nepal for a bright future,” he said.