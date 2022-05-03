PM Modi in Denmark on day 2 in Europe after wrapping Germany visit: 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Denmark for the first time on Tuesday after a busy first day of the three-nation Europe visit that kickstarted with Germany. Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen visited India in October. The Prime Minister is also set to meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark as he visits the capital city of Copenhagen. On the first day of the Europe visit, PM Modi held talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz, received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community and met several top business leaders. The Ukraine war - now in its tenth week - also remains the focus of the visit.

Here are top ten updates on PM Modi’s Europe visit:

1. Apart from attending the second edition of India-Nordic summit, PM Modi will also attend the India-Denmark Business Forum and will address the members of the Indian community in the European Nation.

2. According to the details shared by foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, over 200 Danish companies are engaged in promoting ‘Make in India’ and other government missions.

3. About 16,000 people of India-origin live in Denmark, says the government. A PMO statement earlier said that a majority of 1 million people in Europe - who have their roots in India - live in Germany.

4. India is eyeing to strengthen cooperation with the Nordic countries - Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland - in areas of climate change, innovation, information and technology among other sectors. The country’s trade with the Nordic region stands at USD 5 billion, says the foreign ministry.

5. PM Modi will meet the leaders of these nations on the sidelines of the summit.

6. On Monday, discussions between the prime minister and the German chancellor “covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments,” according to a statement by the PMO.

7. “In the post-COVID era, India is witnessing the fastest growth compared to other growing economies. We are confident that India will be an important pillar of global recovery. Recently, we signed trade agreements with the UAE and Australia in a very short time. We, even with the EU, are committed to early progress in the FTA negotiations,” PM Modi said on Monday.

8. No winners will emerge out of the Ukraine war, the prime minister insisted on Monday. "We believe that there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Therefore, we are on the side of peace… Due to the disturbance caused by the Ukraine crisis, oil prices are sky rocketing, there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers as a result of which every family in the world has been burdened," he said. Germany too called for an end to the Russian aggression.

9. India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations and a Business Roundtable with the German Chancellor were some of the key events PM Modi attended on the first day.

10. More than 1600 members of the vibrant Indian community in Germany - consisting of students, researchers and professionals - were present at a colourful event where PM Modi received a warm welcome, a government statement said.

