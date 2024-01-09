PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Roadshow with UAE President in Ahmedabad ahead of Vibrant Gujarat summit launch
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: The Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Wednesday, January 10.
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Ahmedabad for a two-day visit to Gujarat, where he will be inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. This year's theme for the summit is ‘Gateway to the Future.’
Announcing his visit to Gujarat today, PM Modi wrote on X, “Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit. The coming of my brother, HH Mohamed Bin Zayed is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people.”
Not just PM Modi, but UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also attend the event today. PM Modi will also embark on a roadshow in Ahmedabad after recieving the UAE President at the airport on Tuesday evening.
During his visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will also meet top CEOs and business leaders, said PMO in a release.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 09, 2024 08:58 AM IST
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Roadshow with UAE President
PM Modi will receive UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Ahmedabad airport in the evening, followed by a 3-km roadshow tonight, January 9.Jan 09, 2024 08:29 AM IST
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Vibrant Gujarat 2024 schedule
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will launched by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow, January 10. The summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024, as per the official release.Share this articleTopics
-