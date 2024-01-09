PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Roadshow with UAE President in Ahmedabad ahead of Vibrant Gujarat summit launch

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Ahmedabad for a two-day visit to Gujarat, where he will be inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. This year's theme for the summit is ‘Gateway to the Future.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two day visit to Gujarat. (ANI)

Announcing his visit to Gujarat today, PM Modi wrote on X, “Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit. The coming of my brother, HH Mohamed Bin Zayed is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people.”

Not just PM Modi, but UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also attend the event today. PM Modi will also embark on a roadshow in Ahmedabad after recieving the UAE President at the airport on Tuesday evening.

During his visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will also meet top CEOs and business leaders, said PMO in a release.