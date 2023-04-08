PM Modi in Hyderabad LIVE updates: 'Sadly, Telangana govt delaying Centre's projects,' says PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stone for projects like AIIMS Bibinagar and flagged off Telangana's second Vande Bharat train in Hyderabad. Later, he addressed a public meeting in city's parade ground. From there, he will leave for Chennai where he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport. He will also flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. The worth of the projects that PM Modi is set to inaugurate in both the cities is over Rs. 13,700 crores.