PM Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Inaugural session 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ program begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in programmes to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ in Karnataka on Sunday. He visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the morning and interacted with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation activities. He also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu and had an interaction with mahouts and kavadis there.

During his visit, PM Modi interacted with Field Directors of tiger reserves that scored the highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise. Additionally, he will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA), a global initiative aimed at protecting and conserving seven major big cat species --Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar, and Cheetah. The alliance will have the membership of range countries that are home to these magnificent species.