‘When you bring no-confidence motion in 2028’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion passed by the opposition against the ruling government. Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, PM Modi predicted that the opposition will bring the no-confidence motion against after five years. (FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session of Parliament(PTI)

“The country believes that in 2028 when you will bring a no-confidence motion, we will be among the top three economies globally, this is our belief,” he said in the Lok Sabha.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his speech in Lok Sabha:

The faith that the people of the country have repeatedly expressed toward our government…I have come today to express my gratitude to the crores of citizens of the country. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people. God is very kind and speaks through some medium...I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections. The opposition has proved that for them the party is bigger than the country, their priority is the party before the country. I understand that you are not worried about the hunger of the poor, the hunger for power is on your mind. There were many such bills that were for the welfare of villages, poor, dalits, backward, and tribals - which were related to their future, but they (opposition) are not interested in it. We have taken India's reputation to greater heights but there are some people who are trying to tarnish the image of our country in the world, but today the world's trust in India is increasing. Do not forget that the country is watching you, the country is listening to your every word carefully. But every time you have given nothing but disappointment to the country. The fun of this debate came when the fielding was done by the opposition, but fours and sixes were hit from our side only. The opposition is doing a ‘no ball’ on the no-confidence motion. I don't know why Adhir Ranjan was sidelined. Maybe he received a call from Kolkata? The Congress repeatedly insults him, sometimes temporarily removes him from the post of floor leader in the name of elections. We express our full condolences to him. My tip to those interested in the stock market - invest in government companies and your money will grow. The Opposition's favourite slogan is "Modi teri kabr khudegi (Modi will dig your grave). But for me, these abuses work as a tonic. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recorded its highest-ever revenue. Despite their (opposition's) allegations, HAL has emerged as the pride of the country. They said many things about LIC that the money of the poor will sink but today LIC is getting stronger. All the organisations of the country that are declared dead by these people, those organisations get lucky. The manner in which they curse the country and democracy, I am confident that the country and democracy are going to get stronger. We too are going to be stronger. When we say that we will make our economy the third largest economy in the next 5 years, a responsible opposition would have asked questions as to how will we do it but even this I have to teach them.

