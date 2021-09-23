Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

PM Modi in US: All you need to know about his meetings today

Prime Minister is scheduled to meet US Vice-President Kamala Harris for a bilateral session later in the day.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:12 PM IST
This handout photograph released by India's Press Information Bureau shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi alighting from an aircraft upon his arrival in Washington on Wednesday. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Washington DC late on Wednesday night, has a series of high-level meetings lined up on Thursday evening (India time) to kickstart his seventh visit to the United States.

Modi will start his day by interacting with American CEOs, where he is expected to highlight the economic opportunities that India offers.

He is scheduled to meet Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and Vivek Lall of General Atomics – both them Indian-American — apart from Cristiano E Amon (president and CEO of Qualcomm), Mark Widmar (CEO of First Solar), and Stephen A Schwarzman (chairperson and co-founder of Blackstone).

Modi's meetings with the CEOs will be followed by a bilateral session with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The meeting assumes significance ahead of the meeting of the heads of the states of the Quad nations — India, US, Australia and Japan — on Friday.

Modi is also scheduled to meet US Vice-President Kamala Harris at Eisenhower executive office building later in the day.

Modi will meet US President Joe Biden for his first in-person meeting at the White House on Friday.

