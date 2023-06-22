‘Three decades ago when I came…’: At White House, PM Modi recalls his US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first State visit to the US, on Thursday recalled his earlier visit to the country and said it is the first time that the doors of the White House have been opened for Indian-Americans in such large numbers. “About three decades ago, I came to America as a common man. At that time, I had seen the White House from the outside,” Modi said in his welcome address at the White House.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday.(AP)

“After becoming the PM, I have come many times, but today for the first time the doors of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers,” he added.

“This is also an honour for more than 1.4 million people of Indian origin living in the US. For this honour, I express my heartfelt gratitude,” Modi added.

After the address, Modi and US President Joe Biden headed for bilateral talks at the White House's Oval Office.

Prior to Modi, Biden made his speech in which he hailed India-US ties as the “most defining relationships” of the century.

“With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good,” Biden said.

(With agency inputs)