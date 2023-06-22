‘India-US committed to work for global peace, stability’: PM Modi at White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards US President Joe Biden for the warm welcome at the White House and thanked him for his “friendship”. In his remarks at the welcome ceremony, Modi said he will soon hold talks with the president and discuss regional and global issues. "I am sure our talks will be positive." US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington ON Thursday,(AP)

Modi said India and US are committed to working together for global good and peace, stability and prosperity.

“I express gratitude towards President Biden for the warm welcome. Thank you for your friendship, President Biden,” Modi said at the White House.

Modi met Biden to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests, aimed at further boosting the Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies. Modi met Biden one-on-one in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks.

This is the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours.

“People of the Indian community are enhancing India's glory in the US through their hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship. I thank President Biden and Dr Jill Biden for giving this honour to them,” Modi added.

“The societies and institutions of both the US and India are based on democratic values. The Constitution of both countries begins with the three words -We the People- as President Biden just mentioned. Both countries take pride in their diversity, and both of us believe in the fundamental principle of 'In the interest of all, for the welfare of all,” Modi added.

Recalling his visit to the US about three decades ago, Modi said, “I came to America as a common man. At that time, I had seen the White House from the outside. After becoming the PM, I have come many times, but today for the first time the doors of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers,” he said.

“This grand welcome ceremony at the White House today is an honour and pride for the 1.4 billion people of India. It is also an honour for more than 4 million people of Indian origin in the US,” the PM said.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host PM Modi for private dinner

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House on Wednesday during which they discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.

The day began with Biden and Jill Biden greeting Modi for the Official Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn. The two national anthems were played along with a 21-gun salute to the visiting leader.

Joe Biden hails India-US ties

President Biden described the relationship between the US and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff were also present at the welcome ceremony.

Several thousand Indian-Americans, who have converged in the American capital from far and near, attended the welcome ceremony on the South Lawns. Indian Americans were chanting 'USA USA' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi Modi.'

Modi and Biden are scheduled to address a news conference together from the East Room of the White House after their talks.

They are likely to take questions from journalists. Normally each side takes two questions, but sometimes it can be one from each side. During the last Indian State visit of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009, the two sides took one question each.

The prime minister would then head to the Congress to deliver an address to the joint meeting of the US Congress, which would be attended by Congressmen and senators in the presence of several hundred Indian Americans from the visitor’s gallery.

In the evening, President Biden and the First Lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests.

Preparations for the visit have been going on for more than six months now and a lot of efforts have gone to ensure that the deliverables are historical in nature.

(With inputs from agencies)

