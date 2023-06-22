Watch: The moment PM Modi arrived at White House on first State visit to US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived to meet US president Joe Biden at the White House in Washington United States, on Thursday. The crowd, including members of the Indian diaspora, who were gathered on the South Lawns of the White House, cheered enthusiastically to welcome PM Modi with chants of ‘Modi’, ‘Modi’ and 'Bharat Mata ki jai'. (PM Modi in US LIVE updates) U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit at the White House in Washington.(REUTETS)

On his arrival, PM Modi was received with a grand ceremonial welcome, following which Biden addressed the crowd and termed the relationship between US and India as “one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.” Biden was speaking ahead of his high-level bilateral talks with PM Modi, where the two leaders are expected to announce a range of deals across defence, commerce and other areas to boost India-US ties further.

Right after PM Modi stepped down his vehicle donning a light-blue Nehru jacket and a white kurta-pyjama, the crowd broke out in a chant of “Bharat Mata ki Jai!", “Vande Mataram” and "Jai Hind". Amidst the chants, people also shouted “Modi Zindabad” and “…hamare prime minister…we love you” as PM Modi met with delegates present to welcome him.

Shortly after, PM Modi, Biden and First Lady entered the White House after concluding their statements. The third day of PM Modi's state visit includes a series of engagements, including a lavish dinner hosted by the American president and his wife and his historic address to the joint session of the US Congress.

Prior to that, PM Modi and Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of White House, which will be followed by their bilateral talks. He will also participate in a joint presser with Biden, where he is expected to take questions – one from US media and another from an Indian journalist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON