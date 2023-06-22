Home / India News / ‘Honour for 1.4 billion Indians’: PM Modi after White House welcome. Top quotes

‘Honour for 1.4 billion Indians’: PM Modi after White House welcome. Top quotes

ByNisha Anand
Jun 22, 2023 09:17 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrival at the White House in Washington on Thursday, for his first State visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome on his arrival to the White House in Washington on Thursday, where he was received by president Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden for his first State visit to the United States. Thousands, including members of Indian diaspora were gathered on the South Lawns of the White House to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi. Prior to commencing his official engagements, PM Modi and his US counterpart also addressed the gathering outside.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington DC, Thursday.(PTI)

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from the address:

1)"…Thank you president Biden for you friendship…today the lavish welcome at White House is a honour for 1.4 billion Indians. This respect also belongs to the over 4 million Indian diaspora living in America for which I am thankful to Biden and First Lady…"

2)"…Three decades back, I came to America as an ordinary tourist…I had seen the White House from outside then…after becoming PM, I have come here many times, however,this is the first time that the doors of the White House have been opened for Indian-American community in such large numbers…"

3)"Indian diaspora here is bringing pride to India through their hardwork and talent…they represent the real strength of India-US ties….I thank president Biden and First Lady for the respect given to Indian community here…"

4)"Indian and American societies and systems are based on concept of democracy…both the nations are proud of our diversity…both believe in the fundamental principle “in the interest of all, for the welfare of all…”

5)In the post Covid-19 pandemic era, the world order is changing…in these times, India-US ties will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world….our strong strategic partnership is a proof of the power of democracy."

6)"Today I will hold crucial talks with Biden on India-US ties as well as other issues…I am sure, as always, the talks with hold fruitful and bear positive outcomes…I will also address the US Congress for the second time…I am deeply grateful for this honour…"

    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

