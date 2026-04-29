...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

PM Modi inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj

A key feature of the Ganga Expressway is a 3.2-km-long airstrip near Shahjahanpur designed for emergency landing of Indian Air Force aircraft.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 12:57 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, one of the country’s longest high-speed corridors, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj and aimed at transforming connectivity across Uttar Pradesh.

The Ganga Expressway has been developed as a six-lane corridor with provision for expansion to eight lanes

The expressway, developed as a six-lane corridor with provision for expansion to eight lanes, is expected to significantly reduce travel time while enabling faster, safer and more efficient movement of people and goods across the state. Designed for a speed of up to 120 kmph, the project is being seen as a major boost to infrastructure-led growth.

Officials said the expressway will enhance connectivity across 12 key districts - Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj - while strengthening economic linkages between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X, said the state’s development journey would gain fresh momentum with the inauguration of the expressway from Hardoi. He described the project as a “lifeline” connecting villages, farmers, entrepreneurs and youth, adding that it would help accelerate development and bridge regional gaps.

The Ganga Expressway will be linked with other major corridors such as the Purvanchal, Agra-Lucknow, Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur Link expressways, creating a vast, interconnected road network across the state.

Authorities said the project is expected to play a crucial role in driving industrial growth, improving logistics efficiency and supporting Uttar Pradesh’s ambition of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

infrastructure project ganga expressway uttar pradesh narendra modi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates 594-km Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.