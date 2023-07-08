PM Modi inaugurates 6-lane greenfield expressway of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor: Details here

Prime minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated development projects worth over ₹24,300 crore including a six-lane Greenfield Expressway section of the Amritsar - Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday. Union minister Arjun Meghwal shared the images of the expressway on Twitter. (Twitter/ @arjunrammeghwal)

Read here: Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'mohabbat ki dukaan' call: 'Congress only means...'

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that Rajasthan got two modern expressways within a few months. "In a way, Rajasthan has scored a double century when it comes to National Highways. This Greenfield Expressway will strengthen the economic activities in entire western India," he said.

The corridor, built at a cost of around ₹11,125 crore, spans over 500 km in Rajasthan which runs from village Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district.

Ahead of the inauguration, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the images of the expressway on Twitter and had said that expressway connecting the four states of the country will usher in a new era of development in the lives of common people.

Route:

The Greenfield Expressway will connect Rajasthan with Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, while important commercial seaports like Jamnagar and Kandla will also become accessible from Bikaner and Rajasthan.

Read here: PM Modi calls KCR govt ‘most corrupt’, takes dig at BRS, AAP in Delhi excise policy scam

PM Modi also underlined that the distances between Bikaner and Amritsar, and Jodhpur will be reduced, along with the distance between Jodhpur and Gujarat which will largely benefit the farmers and businesses of the region.

This expressway will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity between major cities, and industrial corridors. The expressway will not only facilitate seamless transportation of goods but also enhance tourism and economic development along its route.

Travel time:

Once completed by December 2025, the expressway will decrease the distance between Amritsar and Jamnagar from 1,430 km to 1,256 km, reducing travel time from 26 hours to 13 hours.

PM Modi in Rajasthan:

Besides Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, PM Modi dedicated to the nation phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor worth around ₹10,950 crore, Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line to be developed by Power Grid at a cost of around ₹1,340 crore, and a new 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Bikaner.

Read here: PM Modi launches infra projects worth ₹6,100 crore in poll-bound Telangana

He also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway Station at a cost of around ₹450 crores and doubling of the 43 km long Churu – Ratangarh section railway line.